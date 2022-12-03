Kilde holds off Odermatt to win 2nd straight downhill race

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won his second straight World Cup downhill race to start the season, despite feeling under the weather. Although dealing with an illness all week in training, Kilde powered through the challenging Birds of Prey course in a time of 1 minute, 42.09 seconds. It was enough to hold off Marco Odermatt of Switzerland by 0.06 seconds. James Crawford of Canada was third to earn his second career World Cup podium finish. Kilde also won the downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta, last weekend. The Beaver Creek crew members had the course in solid shape a day after a downhill race was canceled due to wind and snowfall.

