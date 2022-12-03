Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation, and Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves in goal for Minnesota, which rallied with two goals in third period, including Kaprizov’s tying goal with 2:35 remaining. Ryan Strome, Cam Fowler, Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 45 shots. The Ducks lost their fifth straight game.

