STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 24 points, his second-highest total of the season, and Mississippi State cruised to an 82-52 win over Mississippi Valley State. Mississippi State goes to 8-0 to start the season, making Chris Jans one of just three coaches to remain unbeaten in their first season.

