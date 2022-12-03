Poland’s Meronk wins Australian Open mens title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A superb 12-meter putt off the back of the last green for eagle was Adrian Meronk’s spectacular signature to his Australian Open triumph at Victoria Golf Club. Meronk had the luxury of strolling down the last hole with a three shots lead. He stretched the winning advantage to five shots to cap an almost flawless 4-under 66. Poland’s first winner was also the first European to win the title since Rory McIlroy in 2013. Adam Scott finished second at 9-under with Min Woo Lee another shot back in third place. South African Ashleigh Buhai fought off late challenges from young Australian Grace Kim and then playing partner, South Korea’s Jiyai Shin to win the Australian Open women’s title, which was being held concurrently with the men’s tournament off alternate tees.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.