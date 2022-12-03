Top-ranked Houston grinds out 53-48 win over Saint Mary’s

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored 15 points, Marcus Sasser added 13 and top-ranked Houston held on to beat Saint Mary’s 53-48. The Cougars won twice in their first week as the No. 1 team since the final poll of the 1982-83 regular season. Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon led Houston’s high-flying Phi Slama Jama teams back then. Logan Johnson scored 17 points and Aidan Mahaney had 14 for the Gaels. They lost their third in a row following a 6-0 start.

