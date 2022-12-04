NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Led by Walter Clayton Jr.’s 21 points, the Iona Gaels defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins 90-60 on Sunday. The Gaels moved to 4-2 with the win and the Golden Griffins dropped to 2-6.

