Coastal Carolina hires NC State’s Beck to replace Chadwell

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell as head football coach. Coastal Carolina’s athletic chairman and football executive director announced the move the same day Chadwell was being introduced as the new coach at Liberty. Beck has spent the past 12 seasons as offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and N.C. State. He said he understands how expectations have increased with Coastal’s success the past three seasons and that he will work to keep the program at a high level. The Chanticleers have reached the AP Top 25 in each of the last three years.

