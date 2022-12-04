Lewandowski exit with Poland looks like World Cup farewell

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski cradled the neck of Kylian Mbappé as the two met on the field after the match. It was a fatherly gesture from the 34-year-old FIFA world player of the year to the 23-year-old France superstar who is now on the fast track to winning the next award. Defending champion France beat Poland 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals in what could be Lewandowski’s World Cup farewell. He was unsure if he will be back at close to 38 years old in 2026. Lewandowski says “it’s tough to say now.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.