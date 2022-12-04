Miami extends Louisville misery by winning ACC opener 80-53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Miller had 14 points, Norchad Omier scored 12 and Miami opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with an 80-53 victory over winless Louisville. Miller sank 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Hurricanes (8-1), who picked up their fourth straight win. Omier hit 6 of 7 shots, adding two blocks. Isaiah Wong pitched in with 10 points and five rebounds. None of Miami’s starters played more than 24 minutes. Louisville (0-8) is off to its worst start since the 1940-41 season. That year the Cardinals, then members of the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Association — now called the River States Conference — lost their first 11 games. Louisville matched the 1960-61 Virginia Cavaliers for the worst start to a season by an ACC member. Louisville joined the ACC in 2014.

