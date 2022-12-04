Pac-12 champion Utah faces Penn State in 109th Rose Bowl
By The Associated Press
Seventh-ranked Utah will face No. 9 Penn State in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2. This will be the first time the schools have faced each other. Utah is in the Granddaddy of Them All for the second straight season after beating Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game. Penn State is the highest-ranked Big Ten school remaining after Michigan and Ohio State qualified for the College Football Playoff.