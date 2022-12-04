Utah, Penn State will meet for first time in the Rose Bowl
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first meeting between Utah and Penn State will take place in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2. The seventh-ranked Utes are making their second consecutive appearance in the Granddaddy of Them All after their 47-24 victory over Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game. No. 9 Penn State is making the trip to Pasadena for the first time since the 2016 season after Big Ten champion Michigan and Ohio State were selected for the College Football Playoff.