Jaguars QB Lawrence feels ‘good’ after returning to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice. Lawrence missed two days of work because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot. He watched from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans on Sunday. He says, “I feel good.” Lawrence has started every game in two seasons since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.