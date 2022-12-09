Steelers LB Watt, WR Johnson questionable to face Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt’s aching ribs could force him to miss Sunday’s game against Baltimore. The team listed the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year as questionable after he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday and sat out on Thursday. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also questionable with a hip injury that curtailed his practice time this week. Watt has already missed seven games this year with a pectoral injury suffered in the opener. He’s been quiet since his return, with one-half sack in four games. Watt matched the NFL record last season with 22 1/2 sacks.

