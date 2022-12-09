Titans owner saw no need to wait to fire general manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amy Adams Strunk’s evaluation of Jon Robinson’s performance as the Titans’ general manager never stopped, and the Tennessee controlling owner saw no reason to wait once she decided her franchise needed a change. Strunk told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday that at the end of the day she has to make hard decisions. Her evaluation of the roster included draft hits and misses along with trade and free agent busts. Strunk say she decided to fire Robinson before Tennessee’s loss in Philadelphia. The owner says her mission now is to hire the right person to help her win the championships that have eluded the franchise.

