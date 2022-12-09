Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts’ $280 million, 11-year contact with the San Diego Padres has been finalized. The All-Star slugger passed his physical. The Padres are planning to introduce the four-time All-Star at an afternoon news conference at Petco Park. Bogaerts joins an already deep lineup that includes third baseman Manny Machado and outfielder Juan Soto. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to rejoin the Padres on April 20 at the conclusion of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis is expected to move to the outfield.

