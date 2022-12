TULSA, Okla. — Max Abmas scored 26 points as Oral Roberts beat Liberty 84-70. Abmas also contributed eight rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (8-3). Kareem Thompson scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor. Issac McBride was 6 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points. The Flames (6-4) were by Darius McGhee, who finished with 24 points and three steals.

