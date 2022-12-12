AP source: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have added Christian Vázquez, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher. Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam. Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.