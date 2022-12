SAN DIEGO — Marcellus Earlington scored 21 points to lead San Diego past UC San Diego 84-58. Earlington shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Toreros (6-5). Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 12 points, while Eric Williams Jr. scored 10. Roddie Anderson III led the Tritons (4-5) with 18 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.