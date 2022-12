DURHAM, N.H. — Matt Herasme’s 17 points helped New Hampshire defeat St. Joseph’s (ME) 104-61. Herasme added five rebounds for the Wildcats (4-6). Nick Johnson hit all nine of his free throws and scored 15. Jaxson Baker had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points. Griffin Foley led the way for the Monks (0-1) with 15 points.

By The Associated Press

