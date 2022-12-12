Horse racing’s new overseer hits speed bump in drug-testing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The new governing body for horse racing won’t be taking over drug-testing enforcement in the 38 U.S. racing states on Jan. 1. The Federal Trade Commission has declined to approve rules involving the program established by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The FTC must approve rules for HISA’s programs before they can be implemented and enforced. For the time being, HISA says it’s Anti-Doping and Medication Control program will be put on hold. HISA says it plans to re-submit its draft rules to the FTC for review once the legal case is resolved.