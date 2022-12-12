Horse racing’s new overseer hits speed bump in drug-testing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new governing body for horse racing won’t be taking over drug-testing enforcement in the 38 U.S. racing states on Jan. 1. The Federal Trade Commission has declined to approve rules involving the program established by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The FTC must approve rules for HISA’s programs before they can be implemented and enforced. For the time being, HISA says it’s Anti-Doping and Medication Control program will be put on hold. HISA says it plans to re-submit its draft rules to the FTC for review once the legal case is resolved.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.