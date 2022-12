SAN DIEGO — Micah Parrish scored 19 points off the bench and San Diego State rolled to an 88-54 victory over Kennesaw State. Parrish was 8 of 13 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Aztecs (8-3). Jaedon LeDee scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Darrion Trammell recorded 14 points. The Owls (6-4) were led by Kasen Jennings with 17 points and three steals.

