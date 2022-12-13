AP source: Guardians, catcher Zunino agree to 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP the Cleveland Guardians have reached agreement with free agent catcher Mike Zunino on a $6 million, one-year contract. Zunino will sign once he completes medical tests, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. The AL Central champions headed into the offseason looking to upgrade at catcher, and were involved in some trade talks for Oakland’s Sean Murphy, who wound up being dealt to Atlanta on Monday. With Murphy out of play, the Guardians switched to Zunino, a 10-year veteran and All-Star in 2021 who spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay.

