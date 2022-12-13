Bacot claims UNC record in 100-67 win over The Citadel

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67. Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career and sixth this season. Caleb Love hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Tar Heels (7-4), who made 15 of 31 from the arc for 48%, besting their 29% season average. Stephen Clark and Jackson Price scored 15 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

