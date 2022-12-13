Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky is now 9-2-1 against Columbus since leaving for Florida. Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves for Columbus, which had won its past two games.

