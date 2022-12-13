Boston College snaps 4-game skid, beats Stonehill 63-56

BOSTON (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points, CJ Penha Jr. added 15 and Boston College jumped out early and beat Stonehill 63-56 to end a four-game skid. Zackery was 6 of 15 from the floor and Penha 5 of 9 for Boston College (6-6), which shot 42% overall and forced 17 turnovers. The pair combined for all five of the Eagles’ 3-pointers. Zackery also had three steals and three assists. Andrew Sims scored 20 points to lead Stonehill (4-8). Max Zegarowski added 12 points.

