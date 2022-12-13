Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah done for season with foot injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the final four games of the season after sustaining a left foot injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve by the Browns. He’s the fourth linebacker lost for the season because of injury, joining middle linebackers Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki. A second-round draft pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 70 tackles and forced two fumbles in 11 games. He recently missed two games with a knee injury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.