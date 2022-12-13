EXPLAINER: Inside the NBA’s process on changing trophies

There’s been an evolution of the NBA’s Most Valuable Player trophy in the 70 or so years since it was first awarded. It used to be called the President’s Trophy. Players used to do the voting. In time, it all changed; the trophy was known as the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, and a media panel of 100 writers and broadcasters now are the voters. As of Tuesday, there’s a new trophy and a new name — The Michael Jordan Trophy. It is the biggest move in a long line of trophy tweaks and twists by the NBA in recent years.

