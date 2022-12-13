Francis, Sasser lead No. 5 Houston past NC A&T 74-46

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja’Vier Francis had career highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds, Marcus Sasser scored 17 points, and No. 5 Houston rebounded from its first loss with a 74-46 win over North Carolina A&T. Sasser, a preseason All-American, was 6 of 10 from the field after shooting 2 of 11 and scoring nine points in Houston’s 71-65 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Francis was 7 of 10 as Houston shot 50% on the night. Emanuel Sharp scored 10 points off the bench. Kam Woods scored 26 points to lead the Aggies. Woods scored 17 of North Carolina A&T’s 21 first-half points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.