Henry’s position coach targets top job with Titans’ help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry absolutely believes his position coach Tony Dews would make a great head coach in the NFL. Henry just has one request: hoping Dews stays as his coach as long as possible. Dews is the assistant coach the Tennessee Titans sent with pro scouting director Brian Gardner to Atlanta in May. That was the NFL’s first session of a program designed to boost minority candidates for head coaching and general manager jobs by getting them in the same room with owners. There is no manual on how to be hired as a head coach. Dews says it was an unbelievable experience that hopefully helps him toward his eventual goal of being a head coach.

