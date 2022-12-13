Lehkonen scores short-handed goal, Avs hold off Flyers 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots and the banged-up Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. Devon Toews and J.T. Compher also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who’ve won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month as they weather a rash of injuries. Cam York and James van Riemsdyk had goals for a Flyers team that dropped to 0-1-2 on their four-game trip. Sandstrom made 22 saves in his first appearance since Nov. 26.

