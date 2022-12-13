Marchessault scores twice, lifts Golden Knights over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault’s second power-play goal late in the third period broke a tie and helped lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The final minutes of the game were action packed. William Karlsson added an empty-net strike for Vegas with 1:24 left and Jets center Mark Scheifele completed a hat trick with two seconds left. Golden Knights’ captain Mark Stone scored twice, while Daniil Miromanov put away his first NHL goal and contributed a pair of assists. Chandler Stephenson registered four helpers. Morgan Barron and Sam Gagner each had a goal for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves. Adin Hill stopped 29 shots for the Golden Knights.

