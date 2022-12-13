Maryland’s Jarrett entering NFL draft, will skip bowl

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett is entering the NFL draft. Jarrett also says he’ll skip the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa says he’ll discuss his future with his family and likely make a decision after the bowl on whether to return to Maryland next season. Tagovailoa does plan to play in the bowl. Tagovailoa is the school’s career passing leader. He also holds single-season passing marks in yards, touchdowns and completions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.