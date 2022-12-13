Max Homa can enjoy time away with a rock-solid foundation

Max Homa thinks every golfer worries to some degree about losing their game when they step away. He went through a terrible slump in 2017 and now is riding high. He says the difference is having good people around him and the work he put in to get to this point. His fundamentals and mechanics are in a good place. In other golf notes, Inbee Park is expecting her first child. And the venue for a tech-driven golf league that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are starting is being built at Palm Beach State College.

