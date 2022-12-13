Mississippi St faces tough decisions following Leach’s death

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — No. 24 Mississippi State knows its playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida. That is one of the few solid things around the football program at the moment following the sudden death of coach Mike Leach at the age of 61. Mississippi State is facing a potential search for a new coach. The annual signing day for recruits is coming up next week. Some players may transfer. And MSU is already looking for a a permanent athletic director. Bracky Brett is serving in an interim role since John Cohen left to become AD at Auburn.

