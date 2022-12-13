STOCKTON, Calif. — Led by Luke Avdalovic’s 23 points, the Pacific Tigers defeated the Cal State Stanislaus Warriors 80-56 on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 5-8 with the victory.

