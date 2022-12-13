Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox but will be a starter in Pittsburgh. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11 games with Chicago.