Rays finalize Zach Eflin’s $40 million, 3-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG., Fla. (AP) — The Rays finalized Zach Eflin’s $40 million, three-year contract on Tuesday, the largest deal for a free agent in Tampa Bay history. The former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander will make $11 million next season, $11 million in 2024 and $18 million in 2025. It’s the largest Tampa Bay has ever awarded in free agency. Eflin, who spent portions of seven seasons with the Phillies, joins a rotation that includes All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan, and right-handers Tyler Glasnow and Drew Rasmussen. The 28-year-old began last season as a starter but was shut down after pitching on June 25 due to right knee soreness and returned on Sept. 14 as a reliever..

