Remembering the Pirate: Reaction to death of Mike Leach

TCU football coach Sonny Dykes is among the many mourning the death of Mike Leach. Leach died this week at the age of 61 after a long, colorful career with stops at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. Dykes says no one had a greater influence on him other than his father. Leach was well known for his high-scoring offenses. Those who knew him say he was a remarkable thinker with wide interests beyond sports.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.