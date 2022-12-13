Skip to Content
Remembering the Pirate: Reaction to death of Mike Leach

TCU football coach Sonny Dykes is among the many mourning the death of Mike Leach. Leach died this week at the age of 61 after a long, colorful career with stops at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. Dykes says no one had a greater influence on him other than his father. Leach was well known for his high-scoring offenses. Those who knew him say he was a remarkable thinker with wide interests beyond sports.

