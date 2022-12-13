Ryan Day, Buckeyes feel urgency behind second chance at CFP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State didn’t get to control its playoff destiny after losing to rival Michigan at the end of the regular season. No matter. The Buckeyes are in the postseason and they’re yearning for redemption. Coach Ryan Day said Tuesday the No. 4 Buckeyes had productive practices last week and realize the opportunity they have in front of them with a semifinals showdown against top-ranked Georgia. The Buckeyes took the back door into the College Football Playoff, benefiting from USC’s second loss this year to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game. Defending-champion Georgia will host Ohio State on New Year’s Eve in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

