Samsonov, Maple Leafs blank last-place Ducks 7-0

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had two assists to extend his point streak to 23 games and Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves for his second straight shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the lowly Anaheim Ducks 7-0 on Tuesday. Alexander Kerfoot scored twice for Toronto, while John Tavares and Pierre Engvall each had a goal and an assist. Michael Bunting, TJ Brodie and Joey Anderson provided the rest of the offense. Conor Timmins registered a trio of assists for the first three-point performance of his career.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.