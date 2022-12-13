Tiger Woods and son Charlie lead field at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods finishes off an abbreviated year by playing the PNC Championship with his 13-year-old son, Charlie. Last year they finished one shot behind John Daly and Arkansas sophomore Little John Daly. The 36-hole event airing on NBC is for winners of major championships and a family member. Nelly Korda is playing with her father, a former Grand Slam champion in tennis. Annika Sorenstam is playing with her son. Woods has played only 162 holes of competition this year. Elsewhere, the European tour is on the island nation of Mauritius for a tournament co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

By The Associated Press

