Veteran QB Lindsey Scott of UIW leads FCS All-America team

Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott, who started his college football career at LSU in 2016, leads The Associated Press FCS All-America team. Scott has thrown for 4,404 yards and a Championship Subdivision record 59 touchdowns. The Division I record is 60 set by LSU’s Joe Burrow in the 2019 season. Scott and the UIW face North Dakota State on Friday in an FCS semifinal game. Scott made stops at junior college and Missouri before landing at UIW. North Dakota State and South Dakota State lead the way with three players each on the first team, all on the lines.

