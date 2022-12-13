Williams, Fountain double up to send LSU past NC Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Derek Fountain also recorded a double-double and LSU beat North Carolina Central 67-57. Fountain scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and recorded a career-high 14 rebounds. Knotted at 23 with 5:29 remaining before halftime, Williams threw down a dunk then made three foul shots and that ignited a 17-3 outburst to close the half and the Tigers were ahead the rest of the way. Justin Wright scored 14 points for the Eagles.

