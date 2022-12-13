WR Beasley comes out of retirement to rejoin Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Beasley was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in late September. The 33-year-old Beasley had four catches for 17 yards in two games with the Buccaneers before announcing his retirement on Oct. 5. The AFC-leading Bills have won four straight games and have the inside track to clinch their third consecutive AFC East title. Buffalo hosts division rival Miami on Saturday night.

