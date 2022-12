WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half, and No. 12 Baylor pulled away from Northwestern State in the second half for a 58-48 victory on Tuesday night. LJ Cryer and Dale Bonner added 11 points apiece for the Bears, who have won four in a row. DeMarcus Sharp had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northwestern State, while Ja’Monta Black added 17 points.

