49ers DE Nick Bosa making run at records, awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa has been in quite a zone this year. He leads the NFL in sacks and is spearheading the league’s top defense. Bosa leads the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks despite missing one game and is tied for second in the league with 78 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. And his impact goes far beyond those numbers for the first-place 49ers. Bosa’s presence affects what offenses can do against a defense that leads the league in fewest points allowed, yards per play allowed and yards per carry allowed.

