Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. Ottawa’s Alec Connell and Toronto’s Turk Broda had 12-game streaks. Vasilevskiy is 14-1-2 overall in games with the Canadiens. Montreal played five rookie defensemen in the game for the first time in team history.

