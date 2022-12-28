Brugge fire Hoefkens despite stirring Champions League run

BRUSSELS (AP) — Club Brugge has fired coach Carl Hoefkens despite a stirring run in the Champions League that landed the Belgian club in the last 16. Hoefkens was let go because of disappointing domestic results highlighted by a Belgian Cup exit last week and lackluster play in the league, where it trails in fourth place. No new coach was announced. Brugge beat Atletico Madrid, Porto and Bayer Leverkusen during its surprisingly strong run in group play and now meets Benfica for a place in the Champions League quarterfinals in February.

