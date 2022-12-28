Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when the play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already slight Hardman to lose weight that he’s had to put back on. The time off also diminished the endurance that players build up over the course of a season. His return would boost an offense that leads the league in yards per game and trails only the Eagles in scoring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.