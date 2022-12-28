Freeman debut had ups, downs for Notre Dame as bowl arrives
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Coach Marcus Freeman will lead No. 19 Notre Dame against No. 20 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Friday. A year ago, he was the new coach for the Fighting Irish. He tried to balance recruiting and preparations for a Fiest Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Notre Dame ended up blowing a big lead. Freeman says he has learned from the mistakes he made last December and throughout the 2022 season as he attempts to live up to expectations in South Bend.